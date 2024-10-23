Celebrating Innovation: BEAUTY&YOU India 2024 Unveils Pioneers in Beauty

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA, India's top beauty retailer, have announced the winners of the 2024 BEAUTY&YOU India initiative. Designed to discover and nurture emerging talent focused on the Indian beauty sector, this year's program attracted more than 660 applicants eager to innovate industries such as skincare and makeup.

A jury of fourteen distinguished industry leaders assessed the top twelve finalists, evaluating groundbreaking concepts redefining storytelling, hair care, and skincare. The live pitch session held at The Leela Palace in New Delhi culminated in the selection of four winners, with notable figures such as William P. Lauder from ELC and Falguni Nayar from NYKAA in attendance.

The announced winners include companies like SkinInspired and Journey of Objects, recognized for their creative approaches to conventional beauty challenges. Program leaders underscore their commitment to advancing the winners' journeys by providing necessary mentorship and support to evolve their innovative concepts into successful market entities, both locally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)