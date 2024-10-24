Rare Literary Treasure and Celebrity Drama: An Entertainment News Roundup
A rare typescript of 'The Little Prince' is up for sale with handwritten corrections by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, priced at $1.25 million. In Argentina, lab results delay the release of Liam Payne's body. Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen and Obama will campaign for Kamala Harris with rallies in battleground states.
A rare typescript of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic novella 'The Little Prince' is set to be sold for $1.25 million. The typescript, which features the author's handwritten corrections, is considered a 'literary treasure' and is up for grabs by collectors of rare literary works. 'The Little Prince' remains one of the most-translated books globally, second only to religious texts.
In Argentina, authorities are awaiting toxicological and laboratory reports to release the body of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who passed away following a tragic fall from a third-floor hotel balcony. Fans globally mourn his untimely death, sparking tributes from the UK to Buenos Aires.
On the political front, music icon Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama are joining forces to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign in Atlanta and Philadelphia. As early voting kicks off, these events aim to ignite voter enthusiasm in key battleground states ahead of the closely watched November election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
