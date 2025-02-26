Argentina Lifts Decades-Old Ban on Live Cattle Exports
The Argentine government, reversing a decades-long prohibition, has allowed the export of live cattle for slaughter. This policy change aligns with President Javier Milei's deregulatory agenda, aiming to boost competitiveness in the meat and livestock sector and increase foreign currency inflow from agricultural exports.
In a significant policy shift, the Argentine government has lifted a 50-year-old ban on the export of live cattle for slaughter, marking a new era for the nation's thriving agricultural industry.
The move is part of President Javier Milei's broader deregulation strategy to enhance competition within the meat and livestock sector. Last month, this strategy also saw a five-month tax cut on grain exports, showcasing Milei's commitment to expanding Argentina's presence in global markets.
Argentina is a key player in the global agricultural sector, with beef, soybeans, corn, and wheat among its major exports. With nearly 70% of its beef exports directed to China last year, the new policy is expected to further augment its foreign currency reserves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Misperception of Digitisation as Deregulation: An Insight from India's Chief Economic Advisor
Cutting Through Bureaucracy: Argentina's Radical Deregulation Experiment
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe
Fraud Allegations Against President Milei Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
India's Leap Towards Deregulation: Modi's Vision for Economic Transformation