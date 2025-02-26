Left Menu

Argentina Lifts Decades-Old Ban on Live Cattle Exports

The Argentine government, reversing a decades-long prohibition, has allowed the export of live cattle for slaughter. This policy change aligns with President Javier Milei's deregulatory agenda, aiming to boost competitiveness in the meat and livestock sector and increase foreign currency inflow from agricultural exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, the Argentine government has lifted a 50-year-old ban on the export of live cattle for slaughter, marking a new era for the nation's thriving agricultural industry.

The move is part of President Javier Milei's broader deregulation strategy to enhance competition within the meat and livestock sector. Last month, this strategy also saw a five-month tax cut on grain exports, showcasing Milei's commitment to expanding Argentina's presence in global markets.

Argentina is a key player in the global agricultural sector, with beef, soybeans, corn, and wheat among its major exports. With nearly 70% of its beef exports directed to China last year, the new policy is expected to further augment its foreign currency reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

