Preserving the Melody: Akazehe, Burundi's Fading Cultural Harmony
Akazehe, a traditional Burundian form of greeting involving song and embrace, is at risk of fading away. Despite its cultural significance, factors like disease prevention measures and lack of promotion among youth threaten its survival. Efforts are needed to preserve this unique cultural practice.
- Country:
- Burundi
In a heartfelt display, Prudencienne Namukobwa, a spirited 85-year-old, embraced a younger woman, demonstrating the traditional Burundian greeting known as akazehe. This unique blend of song and embrace is performed exclusively by women, reflecting a deep cultural tradition.
Despite its richness, akazehe is under threat. Cultural officials cite modern threats—from public health measures discouraging close contact to a decline in its teaching to younger generations—contributing to its potential disappearance.
Cultural experts and academics emphasize its importance for social cohesion and familial connections, advocating for its preservation amidst fears of cultural loss due to modernization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nicotine Reduction in Cigarettes: A Pathway to Fewer Smokers and Improved Public Health
Kathmandu's Winter Haze: A Public Health Emergency
Britain to Ban Single-Use Vapes: A Step Towards Environmental and Public Health
Uttarakhand Boosts Health Infrastructure for Safe Tourism and Public Health
Delhi's Air Chokes Under Severe Smog: A Public Health Emergency