Preserving the Melody: Akazehe, Burundi's Fading Cultural Harmony

Akazehe, a traditional Burundian form of greeting involving song and embrace, is at risk of fading away. Despite its cultural significance, factors like disease prevention measures and lack of promotion among youth threaten its survival. Efforts are needed to preserve this unique cultural practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ngozi | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:49 IST
  • Burundi

In a heartfelt display, Prudencienne Namukobwa, a spirited 85-year-old, embraced a younger woman, demonstrating the traditional Burundian greeting known as akazehe. This unique blend of song and embrace is performed exclusively by women, reflecting a deep cultural tradition.

Despite its richness, akazehe is under threat. Cultural officials cite modern threats—from public health measures discouraging close contact to a decline in its teaching to younger generations—contributing to its potential disappearance.

Cultural experts and academics emphasize its importance for social cohesion and familial connections, advocating for its preservation amidst fears of cultural loss due to modernization.

