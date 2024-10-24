Left Menu

Odisha Prepares for Cyclone Dana: Shielding Heritage from Nature's Fury

With Cyclone Dana approaching, authorities in Odisha advised devotees to avoid the Jagannath temple in Puri and hastened efforts to protect the historic shrine. Special measures are in place to safeguard the temple and the nearby Sun Temple at Konark, ensuring the safety of devotees and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With Cyclone Dana barreling towards Odisha's coast, officials have urged devotees to steer clear of the Jagannath temple in Puri, emphasizing preparedness to protect the 12th-century shrine from nature's wrath.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain advised that devotees, including those engaged in the month-long 'Kartik Brata' ritual, should refrain from visiting the temple as a safety precaution. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) assured that comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard the shrine while maintaining daily rituals.

As Puri district braces for winds potentially reaching 80 km/h during Cyclone Dana's imminent landfall, efforts to secure the temple include fortifying windows and doors, securing loose materials, and housing non-local devotees in safe locations. Parallel precautions are enacted for the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark, with ASI closing the site to tourists for two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

