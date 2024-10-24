Left Menu

Celebrating India's Culinary Icons: FoodSuperstars 2024 Unveiled

FoodSuperstars 2024, hosted by Culinary Culture in Udaipur, honored India's top 30 chefs. Chef Hussain Shahzad claimed the No. 1 spot, with seven newcomers joining the list. The event highlighted culinary talent across eight cities and celebrated Special Award recipients in a vibrant ceremony against Udaipur's scenic backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:10 IST
In a vibrant ceremony held in Udaipur, Culinary Culture presented the third edition of FoodSuperstars, highlighting India's top 30 chefs. The event, hosted by the chairman, Vir Sanghvi, celebrated the innovation and passion of chefs transforming the culinary scene in India.

Chef Hussain Shahzad, recognized for his work at The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Papa's, earned the coveted No. 1 rank. The list featured new and returning culinary artists from eight cities, with Mumbai boasting the highest representation. The event paid tribute to notable chefs, including the late Imtiaz Qureshi, who received the posthumous Legend Chef Award.

Culinary Culture's CEO, Raaj Sanghvi, praised the community of chefs and partners for their support in making the platform a success. The rigorous selection process, upheld by Culinary Culture's Secret Jury, ensures the awards remain independent and chef-focused, celebrating culinary achievements without commercial influence.

