Cyclone Dana: Protective Measures for Odisha's Temples

As Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha coast, authorities have advised against visiting the Jagannath temple in Puri to minimize risks. Preparations are in full swing to protect the 12th-century shrine from potential damages.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain has urged devotees, particularly those observing the 'Kartik Brata,' to refrain from temple visits for safety. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration assures that protective steps have been taken to safeguard the temple, keeping daily rituals undisturbed.

The administration is securing the site against wind and rain, ensuring structural elements like windows and doors remain intact. Precautions extend to Konark Temple, now closed for two days. Tourists are kept safe by restricting access to sea beaches amid expected 80 km/h winds and heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)