Pope Francis' Encyclical Warns of a 'Heartless World'

Pope Francis has issued his fourth encyclical, 'Dilexit Nos,' warning of the moral dangers posed by global conflicts, social disparities, and unchecked technology. Commemorating St Margaret Mary Alocoque's contribution to spreading the Sacred Heart devotion, the document questions current consumerism's impact on humanity, urging reflection on Jesus' love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:44 IST
Pope Francis has released his fourth encyclical, 'Dilexit Nos,' amid a world grappling with increasing conflicts and technological encroachments that risk dehumanizing society.

The document coincides with the 350th anniversary of St Margaret Mary Alocoque's apparition, highlighting the divine love of Jesus against a backdrop of widespread socio-economic disparities.

The pope critiques consumer-driven societies, emphasizing the world's growing indifference to suffering and the risk of losing humanity under technological bombardment, urging the faithful to reflect deeply on love and compassion.

