Left Menu

Venice's Overtourism Battle: Increased Day-Tripper Tax Extended

Venice will extend its day-tripper tax through next year, doubling the fee to curb overtourism. The tax aims to manage tourist influx during peak periods. Despite criticism, officials argue it has helped manage visitor numbers. Exemptions apply to residents, students, and lodged tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:17 IST
Venice's Overtourism Battle: Increased Day-Tripper Tax Extended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Venice has decided to extend its day-tripper tax into the next year, with officials doubling the entry fee to EUR 10 for last-minute visitors. The city aims to control overtourism, particularly during holidays and weekends.

The increased tax will be enforced on Fridays through Sundays and holidays, covering a total of 54 days from April 18 to July 27. This marks nearly a doubling of the days on which the tax applied this year. The tax targets peak visiting hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with exemptions for residents, students, workers, and tourists with accommodations.

Despite criticism, officials claim the tax achieved significant results without a drastic decrease in arrivals, noting a revenue of EUR 2.4 million during the first test phase. Opponents argue the measure's inefficacy, highlighting an increase of about 7,000 tourists during its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024