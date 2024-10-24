Venice's Overtourism Battle: Increased Day-Tripper Tax Extended
Venice will extend its day-tripper tax through next year, doubling the fee to curb overtourism. The tax aims to manage tourist influx during peak periods. Despite criticism, officials argue it has helped manage visitor numbers. Exemptions apply to residents, students, and lodged tourists.
Venice has decided to extend its day-tripper tax into the next year, with officials doubling the entry fee to EUR 10 for last-minute visitors. The city aims to control overtourism, particularly during holidays and weekends.
The increased tax will be enforced on Fridays through Sundays and holidays, covering a total of 54 days from April 18 to July 27. This marks nearly a doubling of the days on which the tax applied this year. The tax targets peak visiting hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with exemptions for residents, students, workers, and tourists with accommodations.
Despite criticism, officials claim the tax achieved significant results without a drastic decrease in arrivals, noting a revenue of EUR 2.4 million during the first test phase. Opponents argue the measure's inefficacy, highlighting an increase of about 7,000 tourists during its implementation.
