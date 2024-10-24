Venice's Overtourism Battle: Increased Day-Tripper Tax Extended

Venice has decided to extend its day-tripper tax into the next year, with officials doubling the entry fee to EUR 10 for last-minute visitors. The city aims to control overtourism, particularly during holidays and weekends.

The increased tax will be enforced on Fridays through Sundays and holidays, covering a total of 54 days from April 18 to July 27. This marks nearly a doubling of the days on which the tax applied this year. The tax targets peak visiting hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with exemptions for residents, students, workers, and tourists with accommodations.

Despite criticism, officials claim the tax achieved significant results without a drastic decrease in arrivals, noting a revenue of EUR 2.4 million during the first test phase. Opponents argue the measure's inefficacy, highlighting an increase of about 7,000 tourists during its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)