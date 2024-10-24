Traffic Disruptions: South Delhi on Alert During Religious Congregation
South Delhi traffic will face disruptions due to the Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation from Friday to Sunday. With up to four lakh attendees, including VIPs, expected, elaborate traffic arrangements are in place. Commuters are advised to use public transport and avoid Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) during peak hours.
South Delhi is bracing for traffic disruptions as a major religious congregation takes place at the Radha Swami Satsang Complex from Friday to Sunday, police advisories confirmed. The event is expected to attract up to four lakh devotees, including VIPs and international visitors.
To mitigate congestion, authorities have advised commuters to avoid Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) during peak hours. This measure aims to facilitate the smooth transit of devotees and maintain access for emergency vehicles. Elaborate arrangements for traffic flow and parking have been made, with specific instructions for entry and vehicle types.
Devotees and regular commuters are urged to use public transport and plan journeys accordingly. Restrictions on heavy transport vehicles will be in effect, and informational signage will guide attendees. Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to the advisory to prevent traffic snags and ensure public safety.
