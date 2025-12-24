Mother of Unnao Rape Victim Vows Supreme Court Appeal After Sengar's Bail
Following the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the victim's mother decries safety fears for her family and plans a Supreme Court challenge. Sengar, although out on one bail, remains in custody due to an ongoing case.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn following the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Sengar, the mother of the Unnao rape victim has expressed her outrage and intends to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.
The bail decision comes amidst severe safety fears for her family, persistently haunted by the tragic killing of a family member and threats to others. Sengar, sentenced by a Delhi CBI court for the rape of a minor, had his life sentence suspended by the high court pending an appeal.
Despite this, Sengar remains in custody as he awaits another bail outcome related to the custodial death of the victim's father. Campaigners argue over discrepancies in the victim's age as Sengar has been instructed to avoid areas connected to the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unnao
- rape
- victim
- Kuldeep Sengar
- Delhi High Court
- bail
- Supreme Court
- justice
- safety concerns
- appeal
ALSO READ
Unnao Survivor Seeks Justice: HC Bail Decision Sparks Outcry
CBI Initiates Fresh Corruption Case Amid Supreme Court's Quietus on Sandesara Affairs
Nightclub Inferno: Goa Court Grants Bail Amidst Investigation
Court Revises Bail Conditions for AgustaWestland Accused Christian Michel
Delhi Court Eases Bail for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Scam