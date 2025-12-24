Russia's Strategic Strikes: Impact on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has launched a targeted assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, inflicting substantial damage on oil and gas facilities, Naftogaz reported Wednesday.

The state-run company disclosed that for two consecutive days, Russia has deployed nearly 100 strike drones, taking aim at Ukrnafta's crucial production sites. These strikes have led to significant equipment failures and shutdowns.

The attacks underscore the fragility of Ukraine's energy sector amid geopolitical strife, spotlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in times of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)