Bail Extensions Granted in PTI Cases Amid Legal Access Disputes

The interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was extended by a local court on Tuesday, amidst legal proceedings connected to the May 9 violence cases and other charges. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka ordered the extension while directing the former prime minister to appear at the next hearing either in person or via video link. Advocate Shamsa Kayani represented both Khan and Bibi in court.

Dawn reported that the court could not entertain arguments on the bail due to Imran Khan's absence. Consequently, the judge extended the interim bail and postponed proceedings until January 27, demanding the former leader's appearance at that time. This bail extension occurs amidst numerous legal challenges against Khan, including cases of attempted murder and allegations concerning forged receipts.

Meanwhile, in another ruling, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia also extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail in her pre-arrest case, adjourning the matter to January 27. She is facing charges, including violations of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act. Concurrently, PTI's legal access issues have intensified, with lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry being denied a meeting with Imran Khan, purportedly to sign a power of attorney for an appeal in the Toshakhana affair. PTI labeled the restrictions as intentional blocks to justice, citing contraventions of the Punjab Prison Rules and constitutional rights.

