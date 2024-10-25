Entertainment Buzz: Eurovision Update and Literary Treasures
The Netherlands will join Eurovision 2025 despite Joost Klein's refusal to participate. A rare typescript of 'The Little Prince' is set for sale at $1.25 million. Beyoncé will join Kamala Harris in Houston. An Italian court blocks Disney's TV crime series set in Italy.
The Netherlands is set to participate in Eurovision 2025 despite the absence of fan-favorite Joost Klein, who declined an invitation to return. AVROTROS, the country's national broadcaster, confirmed this late Wednesday.
A rare typescript of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince" is set to go on sale. Described as a 'literary treasure', the typescript, which features handwritten notes by the author, has been priced at $1.25 million. Originally published during World War II, it's among the most translated books worldwide.
Beyoncé is scheduled to team up with U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris at a Houston rally. Harris's visit aims to bolster support for Senate candidate Colin Allred and discuss key issues such as abortion rights.
In Italy, a court blocked the release of a Disney crime series after a mayor claimed it tarnished his town's image. The series, titled "Avetrana - This is not Hollywood", was due for release on Disney+ later this month.
