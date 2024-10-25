Entertainment Buzz: Eurovision Update and Literary Treasures

The Netherlands is set to participate in Eurovision 2025 despite the absence of fan-favorite Joost Klein, who declined an invitation to return. AVROTROS, the country's national broadcaster, confirmed this late Wednesday.

A rare typescript of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince" is set to go on sale. Described as a 'literary treasure', the typescript, which features handwritten notes by the author, has been priced at $1.25 million. Originally published during World War II, it's among the most translated books worldwide.

Beyoncé is scheduled to team up with U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris at a Houston rally. Harris's visit aims to bolster support for Senate candidate Colin Allred and discuss key issues such as abortion rights.

In Italy, a court blocked the release of a Disney crime series after a mayor claimed it tarnished his town's image. The series, titled "Avetrana - This is not Hollywood", was due for release on Disney+ later this month.

