Revitalizing Rajgir: Bihar's Tribute to Lord Buddha

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasizes the transformation of Rajgir's Buddhist sites, including the redevelopment of Venuvan and the installation of a Lord Buddha statue. At the Vishwa Shanti Stupa anniversary, he highlights the historical significance of these sites and recent infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:01 IST
Revitalizing Rajgir: Bihar's Tribute to Lord Buddha
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his administration's commitment to redeveloping sites linked to Lord Buddha in Rajgir during a ceremony for the 55th Vishwa Shanti Stupa anniversary.

He detailed Lord Buddha's historical movements, emphasizing recent restorations like Venuvan's overhaul and the installation of a Buddha statue.

The ceremony, attended by notable figures and receiving gifts from the Dalai Lama, also saw the inauguration of a new building, underscoring Rajgir's cultural revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

