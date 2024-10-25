Revitalizing Rajgir: Bihar's Tribute to Lord Buddha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his administration's commitment to redeveloping sites linked to Lord Buddha in Rajgir during a ceremony for the 55th Vishwa Shanti Stupa anniversary.

He detailed Lord Buddha's historical movements, emphasizing recent restorations like Venuvan's overhaul and the installation of a Buddha statue.

The ceremony, attended by notable figures and receiving gifts from the Dalai Lama, also saw the inauguration of a new building, underscoring Rajgir's cultural revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)