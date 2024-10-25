Revitalizing Rajgir: Bihar's Tribute to Lord Buddha
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasizes the transformation of Rajgir's Buddhist sites, including the redevelopment of Venuvan and the installation of a Lord Buddha statue. At the Vishwa Shanti Stupa anniversary, he highlights the historical significance of these sites and recent infrastructure improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his administration's commitment to redeveloping sites linked to Lord Buddha in Rajgir during a ceremony for the 55th Vishwa Shanti Stupa anniversary.
He detailed Lord Buddha's historical movements, emphasizing recent restorations like Venuvan's overhaul and the installation of a Buddha statue.
The ceremony, attended by notable figures and receiving gifts from the Dalai Lama, also saw the inauguration of a new building, underscoring Rajgir's cultural revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Viral Photo Fact Check: Old Image of Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi Misused
Tejashwi Yadav Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Tragic Hooch Deaths
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Liquor Ban Debacle
Lalu Prasad Yadav Blasts Nitish Kumar’s Government Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy
Political Firestorm: Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar Trade Blows Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy