JNU Upholds Academic Freedom Amidst West Asian Seminar Rescheduling

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) asserts its commitment to balanced academic discussions, having postponed but not cancelled seminars on the West Asian conflict involving diplomatic speakers due to logistical and protocol issues.

Amitabh Mattoo, Dean of JNU's School of International Studies, clarified that the postponement of the Iranian ambassador's seminar was due to a communication gap, not external pressure.

JNU plans to reschedule talks with Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese ambassadors to ensure logistical preparedness, emphasizing the importance of upholding academic platform integrity and diverse viewpoints despite global tensions.

