Left Menu

Tragic Losses: High-Altitude Sickness and Suffocation Claims Lives in Nepal

Two separate tragic incidents in Nepal’s Mustang district resulted in the deaths of an Indian woman and a US citizen. Sharda Mahadev Lagade, 69, possibly succumbed to high altitude sickness, while tourist Milo Golsegar likely died from suffocation. Both deaths occurred during their stays in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:10 IST
Tragic Losses: High-Altitude Sickness and Suffocation Claims Lives in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a somber turn of events, two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in Nepal's Mustang district on Friday. The incidents underscore the potential dangers faced by travelers in high-altitude regions.

Sharda Mahadev Lagade, a 69-year-old from Mumbai, India, died shortly after visiting the renowned Muktinath Temple, a celebrated pilgrimage site for Hindus and Buddhists. Authorities suggest that she may have succumbed to high altitude sickness after becoming unconscious while heading back to her accommodation.

In another incident, Milo Golsegar, an American tourist, was discovered unconscious in his hotel room at Thangsar rural municipality. Despite efforts to revive him at Jomsom Hospital, Golsegar was declared dead. Preliminary assessments indicate that suffocation, possibly from using a geyser while bathing, could have been the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024