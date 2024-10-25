Tragic Losses: High-Altitude Sickness and Suffocation Claims Lives in Nepal

In a somber turn of events, two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in Nepal's Mustang district on Friday. The incidents underscore the potential dangers faced by travelers in high-altitude regions.

Sharda Mahadev Lagade, a 69-year-old from Mumbai, India, died shortly after visiting the renowned Muktinath Temple, a celebrated pilgrimage site for Hindus and Buddhists. Authorities suggest that she may have succumbed to high altitude sickness after becoming unconscious while heading back to her accommodation.

In another incident, Milo Golsegar, an American tourist, was discovered unconscious in his hotel room at Thangsar rural municipality. Despite efforts to revive him at Jomsom Hospital, Golsegar was declared dead. Preliminary assessments indicate that suffocation, possibly from using a geyser while bathing, could have been the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)