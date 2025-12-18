Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Module: NIA's Ninth Arrest Unveils Deeper Insights

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on a sophisticated terror network operating under the guise of legitimate occupations. On Thursday, they arrested Yasir Ahmad Dar, a key figure linked to the Red Fort area blast.

Dar, hailing from Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, was captured in Delhi. The arrest was part of a broader investigation into a November 10 car bomb attack that claimed numerous lives and targeted a historic location. This operation has now resulted in nine arrests, signaling a significant escalation in efforts to dismantle the network.

The NIA's probe has unveiled a complex web of actors, including professionals and clerics, collaborating to execute terror operations. These participants had been hiding behind facades of respectability, orchestrating attacks from within society's upper echelons. This breakthrough exposes a troubling dimension of terrorism and underlines the importance of vigilance in countering such threats.