India and Oman Unite for Gaza Peace and Stability
India and Oman endorsed the initial phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, advocating for a sustainable resolution to the conflict and a sovereign Palestinian state. Both nations emphasized humanitarian aid and highlighted the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in regional stability during PM Modi's visit to Oman.
India and Oman have jointly endorsed the inaugural phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, underscoring the imperative for a just, enduring resolution to the conflict that includes the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The proclamation was made in a joint statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman on December 17-18.
The two countries have voiced concerns over the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging for the safe and timely distribution of humanitarian aid. This diplomatic progress was welcomed by both nations, who reiterated their support for the peace plan.
Reaffirming their commitment to regional stability, India and Oman emphasized the critical role of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving age-old conflicts. Modi's visit to Oman, after trips to Jordan and Ethiopia, was marked by high-level meetings and a ceremonial guard of honor at Muscat airport, highlighting the diplomatic significance of his presence.
Prime Minister Modi commended the vibrant enthusiasm of the Indian community in Oman, which he noted as a strong testament to the robust people-to-people ties that exist between the two countries.
