Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on International Standards for Bottled Water

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to enforce international standards for packaged drinking water. The court labeled the case as 'luxury litigation,' noting the millions in India without basic access to drinking water.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, remarked that addressing the quality of bottled water was secondary to ensuring universal access to safe drinking water. The PIL, filed by Sarang Vaman Yadwadkar, aimed to align Indian standards with global benchmarks, citing public health concerns.

Despite arguments emphasizing consumer safety, the bench viewed the plea as an 'urban-centric approach.' The court allowed the requisite withdrawal of the petition, directing the petitioner to approach the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with grievances.

