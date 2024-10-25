Left Menu

Actress Kangana Ranaut to Appear in Court Over Farmers' Protest Remarks

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha MP, missed a court hearing related to her controversial remarks on the farmers' protests. The court issued notices for her to appear on November 28. The lawsuit, filed by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gajendra Sharma, accuses Ranaut of defaming protesters.

Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut missed a scheduled hearing in an MP-MLA court last Friday, linked to her contentious remarks on the farmers' protests of 2020-21.

The court has since issued two notices urging her appearance on November 28, according to Gajendra Sharma's legal counsel.

Sharma, a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, filed the case claiming Ranaut's comments branded protesting farmers as 'Khalistani,' 'rapists,' and 'murderers.' The court initially summoned her for October 25, following allegations stemming from her statements prior to her parliamentary role.

Latest News

