Steven Spielberg Lauds John Williams' Timeless Contribution at AFI Fest Premiere

At AFI Fest, Steven Spielberg honored John Williams' extraordinary impact on filmmaking. A new documentary celebrates their collaboration on iconic films. Williams' music elevates films, creating unforgettable experiences. Spielberg praised their 52-year partnership, underscoring Williams' lasting legacy in cinematic music, with the documentary set for release on Disney+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:22 IST
Steven Spielberg (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned director Steven Spielberg paid tribute to the immense contributions of iconic composer John Williams at the AFI Fest's opening night, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. During the premiere of 'Music by John Williams', Spielberg discussed their successful collaboration.

The duo has worked together on around 30 films, including legendary titles like Jaws, E.T., Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones trilogy. Spielberg produced the documentary about Williams and shared stories of their benefit concerts for orchestras nationwide following the Los Angeles screening. He humorously demonstrated Williams' skill by showing a scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade without music, which seemed longer without Williams' orchestration.

Spielberg emphasized the transformative power of film scoring, particularly Williams' ability to elevate the storytelling. 'That is the miracle of film scoring and John Williams' gift to our films," Spielberg said. He fondly remembered Williams as not only a collaborator but a dear family friend and the greatest creative partner over their 52-year partnership.

The 92-year-old Williams was absent from the event, but Spielberg was joined by Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, and Frank Marshall. Howard expressed gratitude for Williams' trust in the team to showcase his story. 'Music by John Williams' will premiere on Disney+ with a limited theatrical release in major cities on November 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

