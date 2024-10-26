Left Menu

Transforming the Workforce: SHRM's Global Vision

Betty Thompson, Board Chair of SHRM, highlighted during her visit to India the pivotal role of coordination between organizations and the government to close skill gaps. She emphasized the necessity of reskilling and AI in shaping the workforce's future and announced a new partnership with NSDC to enhance industry-relevant skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:37 IST
Transforming the Workforce: SHRM's Global Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Betty Thompson, Chair of the Board at SHRM, recently visited India to participate in the SHRM India Annual Conference 2024. During her address to over 4,500 professionals and executives, she highlighted the organization's role in raising Indian workforce standards globally, emphasizing the significance of reskilling, AI, and continuous learning in future-proofing work.

Thompson underscored the urgency for organizations and government collaboration to bridge skill gaps and anticipate future workforce needs. She announced a new alliance with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), aiming to align education and skill development with industry demands. This partnership is set to make the Indian workforce globally competitive.

She also tackled misconceptions about reskilling, noting that businesses often think they already have the answers. Thompson clarified that jobs are not disappearing but transforming, necessitating retooling and perpetual learning. Additionally, she advocated for AI's role in enhancing recruitment and identifying real skills over traditional degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024