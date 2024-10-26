Transforming the Workforce: SHRM's Global Vision

Betty Thompson, Chair of the Board at SHRM, recently visited India to participate in the SHRM India Annual Conference 2024. During her address to over 4,500 professionals and executives, she highlighted the organization's role in raising Indian workforce standards globally, emphasizing the significance of reskilling, AI, and continuous learning in future-proofing work.

Thompson underscored the urgency for organizations and government collaboration to bridge skill gaps and anticipate future workforce needs. She announced a new alliance with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), aiming to align education and skill development with industry demands. This partnership is set to make the Indian workforce globally competitive.

She also tackled misconceptions about reskilling, noting that businesses often think they already have the answers. Thompson clarified that jobs are not disappearing but transforming, necessitating retooling and perpetual learning. Additionally, she advocated for AI's role in enhancing recruitment and identifying real skills over traditional degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)