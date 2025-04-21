India Launches Skilling Powerhouse: NSDC and PDEU Inaugurate Centre of Excellence in Gujarat

In a major boost to India’s skilling ecosystem and technological readiness, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) jointly established by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This state-of-the-art CoE is envisioned as a hub for advanced skill development, hands-on training, research and innovation, with a special focus on energy, semiconductors, and smart manufacturing. The launch marks a significant stride in India’s mission to cultivate a future-ready workforce aligned with global industry demands.

Transforming Higher Education into Innovation Engines

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Jayant Chaudhary underlined the evolving role of universities in shaping not only educated but empowered citizens. “Universities today must go beyond traditional academic frameworks. They are transformative bridges, connecting young minds to the rapidly shifting global landscape. Gujarat is a shining example of how holistic education, integrated with technical skill development and industry collaboration, can generate graduates who are not only job-ready but also visionary contributors to national development,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of realigning the academic curriculum with modern industrial demands, advocating for a dual focus on liberal education and domain-specific technical training. “Our aim is to turn universities into engines of innovation that serve both market and national needs. This is how we build not just skilled workers, but a generation of solution-makers.”

A New Hub for Industry-Aligned Training and Innovation

The newly launched CoE will feature advanced manufacturing capability labs and offer over 40 specialized hybrid and online courses. The training modules cover sectors such as:

Semiconductor manufacturing

Renewable and non-renewable energy

Smart manufacturing and automation

Digital edge technologies

Embedded systems and VLSI design

These programs are tailored to serve a wide range of learners, including students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), diploma courses, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The goal is to democratize access to cutting-edge skill development, especially for students from Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities and institutions.

Strategic Vision for Energy and Semiconductor Sectors

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration. “This Centre is more than a training institute—it’s a launchpad for India's youth to lead in fields like renewable energy and semiconductor technology. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower Indian students with global certification and world-class skills that make them competitive internationally,” he said.

He further noted that training has already begun in semiconductor technology—an area of increasing national and global strategic interest. The centre will also support sectors such as EV charging infrastructure, hydrogen energy, and sustainable development. “We see this as nation building through skilling,” he added.

Aligning with National Missions and Global Aspirations

PDEU’s Director General, Prof. S Sundar Manoharan, echoed these sentiments, affirming the university’s commitment to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. “This Centre will not only empower youth but also contribute directly to national missions like India’s semiconductor self-reliance and energy transition. PDEU will play a critical role in providing practical training using real-time industry-standard tools such as a 45 MW Solar PV Manufacturing Line and an ATMP Semiconductor Packaging Line,” he said.

Gujarat’s government, with its focus on strategic investments in technology and innovation, has positioned the state as a key player in India’s emerging role as a global innovation hub.

Holistic Skilling for National Progress

The CoE is uniquely structured to blend academic knowledge with real-time industry exposure. Students will benefit from:

Industry-partnered internships and projects

Real-time R&D initiatives

Exposure to smart hybrid grids, lithium and vanadium storage solutions

Training in carbon capture, renewable integration, and advanced manufacturing

Graduates of the program will not only be skilled professionals but will also emerge as “Energy Ambassadors for the Nation,” committed to driving India’s transition to clean energy and sustainable development.

NSDC’s Role in Ensuring Training Quality and Access

NSDC will act as a key enabler in ensuring the smooth execution of the programs. It will oversee the curriculum implementation, monitor training outcomes, and ensure that students gain certifications that align with both Indian industry standards and global benchmarks.

Furthermore, the hybrid delivery model—comprising in-person and digital training—will ensure inclusivity and nationwide reach. From metropolitan cities to rural belts, students across India will be empowered to access high-quality education and practical experience in emerging technologies.

A Roadmap to India's Future

This collaboration between NSDC and PDEU marks a transformative step in India’s journey toward becoming a knowledge economy. By focusing on critical and future-oriented sectors, the Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar promises to be a catalyst for:

Enhancing youth employability

Driving entrepreneurship

Accelerating the Make in India Readiness Movement

Strengthening India's position as a global technology and energy leader

In sum, this Centre of Excellence isn't just a new institution—it’s a bold new blueprint for India's skilling revolution.