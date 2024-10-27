From Fame to Advocacy: Entertainment's Latest Headlines

Boy George dives deep into the nature of stardom with his latest art collection, 'Fame,' featuring depictions of iconic artists like David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince, along with a self-portrait. The collection launches with Castle Fine Art.

Rapper Lil Durk faces legal challenges, having been arrested on allegations of orchestrating a rival's murder in 2022. The arrest follows accusations from federal prosecutors, happening just as he was preparing to leave the U.S.

Universal Music introduces a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's classic 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' powered by AI. Developed with approval from Lee, it highlights the fusion of technology and music under producer Auero Baqueiro.

The music world mourns the loss of Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead's bassist, who passed away at 84. Tributes have lit up, notably with the Empire State Building honoring his legacy with tie-dye lights, celebrating the spirit of the iconic band.

Beyonce has stepped into the political arena, appearing at a rally for Kamala Harris in Houston. Her advocacy adds an entertainment edge to political engagement, as captured in the abortion rights-focused event supported by Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland.

