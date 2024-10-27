Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi's Phenomenal Chess Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Arjun Erigaisi for achieving a landmark in live chess ratings by surpassing the 2800 mark. This accomplishment places him as India's second player, after Viswanathan Anand, in this elite group, inspiring young talents to excel in chess globally.

Updated: 27-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended Arjun Erigaisi for achieving a 'phenomenal feat' by exceeding the 2800 mark in live chess ratings. The Prime Minister highlighted this accomplishment as not just a personal milestone for Erigaisi, but also an inspiration for young chess enthusiasts across the nation to aspire for global recognition.

Erigaisi has joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 threshold, following the legendary five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. Historically, only 14 players have achieved such a rating in the published rankings, underscoring the rarity of this accomplishment.

Modi, in a post on X, extended his congratulations to Erigaisi, appreciating his exceptional talent and determination that has made the nation proud. The Prime Minister expressed hopes that this success would motivate more youngsters to engage with chess and achieve brilliance on the international stage. He wished Erigaisi continued success in his future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

