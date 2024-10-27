Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour Takes Delhi by Storm

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' had a massive opening in Delhi, captivating fans with energetic performances. The sold-out concert, organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, faced traffic issues and ticketing hassles but was noted as one of India's highest-grossing events.

Updated: 27-10-2024 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diljit Dosanjh's entrance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium marked the beginning of an electrifying night as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'. Performing chart-topping hits like 'Lover', '5 Taara', and 'Ikk Kudi', the popular artist thrilled thousands of fans in Delhi.

Fans braved traffic jams and ticketing challenges, with some even denied entry due to invalid tickets. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal documented his own struggle with traffic, while social media buzzed with complaints about the venue's accessibility.

The event, handled by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, quickly became the fastest-selling concert in India's history. Dosanjh's tour continues, with scheduled performances across major cities, solidifying his already staggering influence on the global music stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

