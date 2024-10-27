Jackie Shroff Celebrates 'Mission Kashmir' Anniversary Amid New Film Releases

As the iconic film 'Mission Kashmir' celebrates its 24th anniversary, actor Jackie Shroff reminisced by posting a cherished video from the movie on Instagram, highlighting his memorable dialogues. The 2000 film, which rose to become the third highest-grossing movie of its year, featured Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shroff in pivotal roles. It followed a gripping storyline of a boy, Altaaf Khan, whose family is inadvertently killed by a police officer, ultimately paving his transformation into a terrorist.

In the meantime, Shroff prepares for his upcoming film 'Singham Again,' directed by Rohit Shetty and starring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. This marks the third installment in the successful 'Singham' franchise, which previously secured box office triumphs with 'Singham' in 2011 and 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Additionally, Shroff is set to appear in 'Baby John,' which marks Keerthy Suresh's Hindi film debut. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the movie is co-starred by Varun Dhawan and produced by Murad Khetani among others. Anticipation builds as the film, backed by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, is scheduled for a Christmas Day release, set to dazzle audiences with its exciting narrative.

