Theyyam: The Living Folk Art of Kerala's Pluralistic Tapestry

A new book explores the vibrant tradition of Theyyam, a folk art form in Kerala, highlighting its cultural significance and role in challenging social hierarchies. Authored by K K Gopalakrishnan, the book underscores religious harmony and includes insights into attire, performance spaces, and the impact of modernity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:01 IST
A newly released book delves deep into the captivating world of Theyyam, a vibrant folk art tradition intrinsic to the cultural fabric of India's Kerala state. Tracing its evolution, the book sheds light on how Theyyam highlights Kerala's pluralistic society.

Theyyam stands out as a colorful, Dravidian ritual that emanates from the northern villages of Kerala, particularly in the Kasaragod and Kannur districts. Unlike temple festivals that reinforce existing social orders, Theyyam celebrates lower-caste performers who embody divine characters, providing an outlet for social critique.

Authored by K K Gopalakrishnan, hailing from a family with a long tradition of supporting Theyyam, the book offers insightful perspectives. Gopalakrishnan highlights the unconventional roles played by lower-caste performers and introduces the concept of Muslim Theyyams, emphasizing the tradition's religious harmony in northern Kerala.

The author draws attention to the intricate costumes, masks, and musical instruments that define the Theyyam experience while addressing the challenges posed by the diminishing sacred groves, or 'kavs,' once central to these performances.

