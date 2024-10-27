Left Menu

'It' Cast's Unexplained Encounter: Finn Wolfhard's On-Set Mystery

During the filming of the 2017 horror film 'It', Finn Wolfhard, playing Richie Tozier, and his castmates encountered a mysterious figure on set. They discovered an unfamiliar man seemingly working as an electrician who vanished without a trace. The eerie incident remains unexplained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:25 IST
Finn Wolfhard (Photo/Instagram/@finnwolfhardofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During the production of the 2017 horror film 'It', actor Finn Wolfhard, best known for his role as Richie Tozier, recounted an unsettling experience to People magazine. The now 21-year-old actor, alongside his co-stars, encountered a mysterious figure while filming on location.

Wolfhard, seasoned in roles involving the supernatural, revealed he has ironically never seen a ghost despite his work in such genres. Filming at an abandoned Toronto mansion, he and some castmates explored the upper levels, unexpectedly finding a man clad in black apparently performing electrical work.

While initially perceived as a crew member, the man's identity remained unresolved as no one on the crew admitted knowing him. The individual vanished suddenly, leaving an air of mystery and fear among the cast. This unsettling memory is etched in Wolfhard's recall of the iconic horror project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

