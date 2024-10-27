Statue of Courage: Honoring Baba Banda Singh Bahadur's Legacy

The Indian Army honored history on Sunday by unveiling a statue of the revered warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Narian, situated on the Jammu-Poonch national highway in Rajouri district. The event celebrated Bahadur's 355th birth anniversary, a symbolic gesture that was also aligned with Infantry Day commemorations across the region.

The grand unveiling was executed by Major General Gaurav Rishi, General Officer Commanding 25 Infantry Division. The spot, now christened 'Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Mod', is set to become an emblem of historic pride for the Rajouri locals and travelers. The defense spokesman highlighted Bahadur's undying influence and the pride he instills in those who traverse the highway.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, born Laxman Dev Manhas on October 27, 1670, chose the ascetic path at fifteen and met Guru Govind Singh in 1708. Baptized as Banda Singh, he led a decisive rebellion against the Mughal rulers, avenging the martyrdom of Sahibzaade, and leaving an indelible mark on history.

