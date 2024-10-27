Diplomacy Amidst Heritage: Modi and Sanchez Convene at Vadodara's Magnificent Lukshmi Vilas Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the historical Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara on Monday. The palace, a landmark of cultural and architectural significance, has been the venue for numerous royal events.

During their visit, the leaders will inaugurate the C-295 aircraft Final Assembly Line plant, following a prior contract between India's Ministry of Defence and Airbus Defense and Space SA. They are also anticipated to participate in a cultural exchange over a lunch featuring both Gujarati and Spanish cuisines.

This meeting, accompanied by a cultural welcome and a 'Shobha Yatra', highlights India's growing diplomatic relations and industrial collaborations with Spain, showcasing Vadodara's rich heritage in an international context.

(With inputs from agencies.)