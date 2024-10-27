Left Menu

Nita Ambani Launches Ambitious Health Seva Plan for Women and Children

To mark the 10th anniversary of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Nita M. Ambani has unveiled a new initiative offering free healthcare to over 100,000 women and children from marginalized communities. The plan includes screenings for congenital heart disease, breast and cervical cancer, and vaccinations for cervical cancer.

In celebration of a decade of service, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, under the leadership of Nita M. Ambani, has introduced a transformative New Health Seva Plan. This groundbreaking initiative promises to deliver free medical screenings and treatments to more than 100,000 women and children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The plan, launched by Reliance Foundation's Founder and Chairperson Nita M. Ambani, aims to address some of India's most pressing health challenges. It includes congenital heart disease screenings for 50,000 children and breast and cervical cancer screenings and vaccinations for 50,000 women and 10,000 adolescent girls, respectively.

Highlighting the hospital's achievements over the past ten years, Mrs. Ambani stated that accessible healthcare is central to the success of any society. The hospital, recognized as a top facility in India, continues to strive for record-breaking medical advances, having previously set a national record for organ transplants. This new initiative seeks to mitigate the health impacts of life-threatening diseases like congenital heart disease and cancer, which affect a significant portion of the Indian population.

