Diljit Dosanjh Kicks Off Indian Leg of 'Dil-Luminati Tour' with Delhi Concert

Renowned singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made a noteworthy visit to BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill's residence in Delhi on Monday. Clad in an all-black ensemble complemented by his signature red turban, Dosanjh posed for photographs with Shergill, which were quickly circulated by his team.

Shergill expressed his gratitude on X, highlighting Dosanjh's humility and kindness. He wrote, "Touched by gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh to take out time and visit my home! His humbleness, humility and kindness is a learning in itself for everyone. Always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success, good health and can't thank him enough for making Nation proud! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee." Dosanjh, who recently returned to India, launched the Indian section of his eagerly awaited 'Dil-Luminati Tour' on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The concert kicked off on a high note with Dosanjh stirring national pride as he waved the Indian flag, prompting enthusiastic cheers. Prior to this, Dosanjh visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Friday night, seeking blessings before his performance. Expressing his excitement for the Delhi concert, he posted on Instagram, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA."

The 'Dil-Luminati Tour' is set to entertain audiences across India, with forthcoming shows planned in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. In addition to his musical pursuits, Dosanjh is gearing up for his role in the upcoming film 'Border 2', where he will star alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, centered on the historic Battle of Longewala, is scheduled to commence shooting in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)