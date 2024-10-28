Silence of the Press: A Democracy in Peril
Two major American newspapers, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, have chosen not to endorse candidates in a crucial presidential election. This decision is viewed as a departure from civic duty, driven by fears and financial interests under the ownership of billionaire businessmen.
- Country:
- Australia
In a controversial decision, The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times have opted not to endorse candidates for the upcoming presidential election, a move seen as an abdication of their civic responsibility amid threats to American democracy.
This stance has drawn criticism for prioritizing the business interests of their billionaire owners, Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong, over the democratic process, with accusations of cowardice and greed influencing their editorial decisions.
Their decision comes at a time when the United States faces an unprecedented political crisis, reminiscent of historical democratic declines, and underscores a pressing concern for the role of media in upholding democratic values.
