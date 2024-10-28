Left Menu

Silence of the Press: A Democracy in Peril

Two major American newspapers, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, have chosen not to endorse candidates in a crucial presidential election. This decision is viewed as a departure from civic duty, driven by fears and financial interests under the ownership of billionaire businessmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:37 IST
Silence of the Press: A Democracy in Peril
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a controversial decision, The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times have opted not to endorse candidates for the upcoming presidential election, a move seen as an abdication of their civic responsibility amid threats to American democracy.

This stance has drawn criticism for prioritizing the business interests of their billionaire owners, Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong, over the democratic process, with accusations of cowardice and greed influencing their editorial decisions.

Their decision comes at a time when the United States faces an unprecedented political crisis, reminiscent of historical democratic declines, and underscores a pressing concern for the role of media in upholding democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024