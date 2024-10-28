Silence of the Press: A Democracy in Peril

In a controversial decision, The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times have opted not to endorse candidates for the upcoming presidential election, a move seen as an abdication of their civic responsibility amid threats to American democracy.

This stance has drawn criticism for prioritizing the business interests of their billionaire owners, Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong, over the democratic process, with accusations of cowardice and greed influencing their editorial decisions.

Their decision comes at a time when the United States faces an unprecedented political crisis, reminiscent of historical democratic declines, and underscores a pressing concern for the role of media in upholding democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)