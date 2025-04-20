CPI(M) and DMK: Strengthening Ties in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby paid a courtesy visit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, commending him on the Supreme Court's landmark ruling against Governors withholding assent to legislative bills.

The meeting highlighted their shared commitment to federal ideals, as initially advocated during the CPI(M) 24th Party Congress in Madurai, emphasizing the importance of the Constitution and the authority of elected governments. This encounter reinforced their political alliance and aimed to unite Tamil Nadu's people under progressive and secular forces, especially with upcoming state assembly elections.

M A Baby expressed gratitude towards CM Stalin for his support and acknowledged the strong bond between CPI(M) and DMK, which serves as a bulwark against communal forces. The discussion also touched upon the BJP and AIADMK's potential opportunistic alliances and how they may inadvertently strengthen the progressive, secular coalition forming in Tamil Nadu.

