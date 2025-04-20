Tragic Wedding Turn: Teen Falls to Death Amid Dance Dispute
A teenager died and another person was injured after falling into a well during a wedding dispute over song selection. The incident took place in Sardiha village, where Mohit Yadav, 17, perished, and authorities are investigating.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sardiha village when a teenager, Mohit Yadav, was killed after falling into a well during a wedding dispute, police revealed on Sunday.
The misadventure began when a disagreement emerged over DJ song choices at a wedding procession from Pokhra Chainpur to Ramsaneh Vishwakarma's residence. The conflict rapidly escalated to physical altercations, prompting Yadav and another man to flee.
In their attempt to escape in the darkness, they fell into a nearby well. Yadav succumbed to the fall, while the other man was rescued with injuries. The police have initiated an FIR and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
