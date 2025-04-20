Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Turn: Teen Falls to Death Amid Dance Dispute

A teenager died and another person was injured after falling into a well during a wedding dispute over song selection. The incident took place in Sardiha village, where Mohit Yadav, 17, perished, and authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:07 IST
Tragic Wedding Turn: Teen Falls to Death Amid Dance Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sardiha village when a teenager, Mohit Yadav, was killed after falling into a well during a wedding dispute, police revealed on Sunday.

The misadventure began when a disagreement emerged over DJ song choices at a wedding procession from Pokhra Chainpur to Ramsaneh Vishwakarma's residence. The conflict rapidly escalated to physical altercations, prompting Yadav and another man to flee.

In their attempt to escape in the darkness, they fell into a nearby well. Yadav succumbed to the fall, while the other man was rescued with injuries. The police have initiated an FIR and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025