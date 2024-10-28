Farewell to a 'Warrior': David Harris Passes at 75

David Harris, the acclaimed actor best known for portraying Cochise in the 1979 cult classic 'The Warriors', has died at the age of 75. His death, following a valiant battle with cancer, was confirmed by his daughter, Davina Harris, to the New York Times.

Harris's portrayal of Cochise, a standout character in a gang unjustly blamed for murder, left an indelible mark on fans. The film, directed by Walter Hill and inspired by Sol Yurick's 1965 novel, depicted the gang's perilous journey across New York City. Cochise became a symbol of rebellion with his distinct style, featuring a headband and turquoise necklace.

Though initially met with critical skepticism, 'The Warriors' eventually garnered a fervent fan base. In addition to that career-defining role, Harris added depth to various characters in films like 'Brubaker' (1980) and 'Fatal Beauty' (1987), as well as TV appearances in 'Law & Order: SVU', 'ER', and 'NYPD Blue'.

Harris is survived by a loving family, including his daughter, mother Maude Marie Harris, sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, and brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, along with two grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)