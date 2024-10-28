Left Menu

Farewell to a 'Warrior': David Harris Passes at 75

David Harris, renowned for his iconic role as Cochise in 'The Warriors', has died at 75. Despite a tough start, the film gained a cult following over time. Beyond acting, Harris is remembered for his unique style and memorable performances on both silver and small screens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST
Farewell to a 'Warrior': David Harris Passes at 75
David Harris (Photo/X/@ItsLennyMarx). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

David Harris, the acclaimed actor best known for portraying Cochise in the 1979 cult classic 'The Warriors', has died at the age of 75. His death, following a valiant battle with cancer, was confirmed by his daughter, Davina Harris, to the New York Times.

Harris's portrayal of Cochise, a standout character in a gang unjustly blamed for murder, left an indelible mark on fans. The film, directed by Walter Hill and inspired by Sol Yurick's 1965 novel, depicted the gang's perilous journey across New York City. Cochise became a symbol of rebellion with his distinct style, featuring a headband and turquoise necklace.

Though initially met with critical skepticism, 'The Warriors' eventually garnered a fervent fan base. In addition to that career-defining role, Harris added depth to various characters in films like 'Brubaker' (1980) and 'Fatal Beauty' (1987), as well as TV appearances in 'Law & Order: SVU', 'ER', and 'NYPD Blue'.

Harris is survived by a loving family, including his daughter, mother Maude Marie Harris, sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, and brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, along with two grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024