A Decade of 'John Wick': Behind the Scenes of a Cinematic Icon

'John Wick', the action-packed film that redefined the genre, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski look back on the risky decision to include the film's poignant scene where John Wick loses his puppy, a choice hotly debated even among the creators.

Keanu Reeves, known for his deep immersion into roles, insisted on retaining the scene, despite initial warnings from producers about audience backlash reminiscent of 'Old Yeller'. The decision to portray such raw emotion laid the foundation for Wick's brutal journey of revenge, captivating audiences worldwide.

The franchise, which began with a story of loss setting off a chain of vengeance, has since expanded monumentally, grossing over USD 1 billion. Excitement grows as fans anticipate the spinoff 'Ballerina', featuring Ana de Armas, and other projects like a prequel anime and new series exploring the John Wick universe.

