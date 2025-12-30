Left Menu

Brigitte Bardot: A Cinematic Icon Remembered

Brigitte Bardot, the acclaimed French actress known for her role in 'And God Created Woman,' has passed away at 91. Her magnetic presence in cinema remains unmatched. Tributes from global figures highlight her influence. She will be buried in Saint-Tropez, with her funeral set for January 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:28 IST
The world has bid farewell to Brigitte Bardot, the magnetic French cinema icon, who passed away at the age of 91. Her spirited performance in the film 'And God Created Woman' brought her international acclaim and solidified her status as a global icon.

Tributes have poured in from various quarters, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledging Bardot's significant impact on cinema. Her funeral service will take place on January 7 at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church in Saint-Tropez, the municipality announced.

