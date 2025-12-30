Brigitte Bardot: A Cinematic Icon Remembered

The world has bid farewell to Brigitte Bardot, the magnetic French cinema icon, who passed away at the age of 91. Her spirited performance in the film 'And God Created Woman' brought her international acclaim and solidified her status as a global icon.

British actor Idris Elba and legendary ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among those recognized in Britain's New Year honours list, celebrating excellence in fields including politics, sports, and the arts.

Tributes have poured in from various quarters, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledging Bardot's significant impact on cinema. Her funeral service will take place on January 7 at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church in Saint-Tropez, the municipality announced.