Mirzapur Movie Announcement: Iconic Web Series Hits the Big Screen

Prime Video's hit series 'Mirzapur' is being adapted into a feature film slated for a 2026 release. Iconic characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi will return, along with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. The film aims to offer a thrilling cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling announcement for fans, Prime Video revealed that its blockbuster series 'Mirzapur' will transition to the big screen. Set for a 2026 theatrical release, the film will revive beloved characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, respectively.

This ambitious project reflects Prime Video's commitment to delivering high-quality local content. Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, emphasized the franchise's unmatched appeal due to its complex characters and gripping storyline, promising a cinematic experience that will delight the franchise's extensive fan base.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment hailed this adaptation as a 'landmark milestone' for the series, which originally aired in 2018. Following the movie's theatre run, it will be accessible for streaming on Prime Video globally, enriching the 'Mirzapur' universe.

