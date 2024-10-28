Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh and Mokobara: Blending Tradition with Modern Travel Style

Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Mokobara, a brand revolutionizing travel style since 2020. Known for design-driven luggage, Mokobara merges functionality with bold fashion. Dosanjh, an advocate of modern aesthetics, has incorporated Mokobara into his tours, making them a statement of global cool.

Updated: 28-10-2024 14:42 IST
Diljit Dosanjh, a cultural icon known for his music and fashion, has added Mokobara to his repertoire, marking a new era in the travel style industry. Mokobara, launched in January 2020, has rapidly become a hallmark of modern travel accessories, blending seamless functionality with bold design.

Despite its inception at the onset of a pandemic, Mokobara gained attention swiftly, integrating its stylish luggage and accessories into Bollywood sets, including the film 'Crew', starring Dosanjh. The collaboration with Diljit further catapulted the brand into the global spotlight as he became Mokobara's face during his Dil-luminati tour.

With a focus on innovation and movement, Mokobara reflects Diljit's modern yet fearless approach to fashion. Together, they redefine travel aesthetics, enhancing the experience for travelers worldwide and solidifying Mokobara's position as a pioneering lifestyle brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

