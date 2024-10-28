Left Menu

Rebirth of 'Karan Arjun': A Cinematic Reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

'Karan Arjun', featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set for a theatre re-release to mark its 30th anniversary. Originally released in 1995, the film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, narrates the story of two reincarnated brothers avenging their father's murder. A blockbuster hit, it is remembered fondly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:40 IST
The iconic 1990s film 'Karan Arjun', starring Bollywood titans Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is primed for a grand theatre re-release. The film, which initially captivated audiences in 1995, will be making a return as it approaches its 30th anniversary on November 22.

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, 'Karan Arjun' became a box-office sensation with its gripping tale of reincarnation and revenge. The film not only featured the charismatic lead duo but also boasted performances by Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and the formidable Amrish Puri.

Announcing the re-release on social media, Roshan invited audiences to experience the reincarnation saga anew. The film chronicles the journey of two brothers, reborn to avenge their father's untimely death. This cinematic classic grossed Rs 43 crore, establishing itself as a major hit of its time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

