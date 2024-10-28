Left Menu

Ignite Festive Spirit: #SochBadlo #ListBadlo Campaign

The Dainik Bhaskar Group launches its annual Sarthak Deepawali initiative with the #SochBadlo #ListBadlo campaign. The campaign encourages spreading joy among the less privileged during Deepawali. Garnering over 7 million Instagram views, the initiative inspires a change in mindset about meaningful giving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:01 IST
The Dainik Bhaskar Group, a prominent Indian newspaper entity, has introduced its annual Sarthak Deepawali initiative this year with a thought-provoking campaign: #SochBadlo #ListBadlo. Known for its empathetic foundation, this initiative aims to spread Deepawali cheer among the less fortunate by invoking the true spirit of the festival—kindness.

This year's campaign seeks to ignite a public dialogue on the essence of festive joy for those absent from typical gift lists, emphasizing their unmet wishes through the symbolic element of a "list." Collaborating with One Advertising & Communication Services Limited and Rubber Horn Studios, the campaign features creative films and print ads driving the message of inclusion forward.

Since its launch, the campaign has resonated significantly, evidenced by over 7 million views on Instagram and over 3 million on YouTube within five days, indicating a collective shift toward social responsibility and meaningful contributions. The heartfelt campaign narrative aspires to unify the community under the shared values of compassion and generosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

