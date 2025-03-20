Left Menu

Son Heung-min's Joyful Return: A Nations' Hope Amidst Tottenham's Struggles

Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min finds joy returning to South Korea amid his club's challenging period. Despite Tottenham's poor run in the Premier League, Son focuses on the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Jordan, hoping to secure an early spot in the 2026 finals while energizing local fans.

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Son Heung-min, has expressed immense joy in returning to his native South Korea for the World Cup qualifiers. The matches against Oman and Jordan could potentially secure an early spot for the nation in the 2026 finals, providing a lift from Son's challenges with his English club.

Currently struggling in the Premier League, Tottenham finds itself in 14th place after a 2-0 defeat to Fulham. Their European hopes are fading, leaving the Europa League as their remaining trophy opportunity. Despite this, Son remains optimistic, focusing his energy on the international games and drawing support from local fans.

Son emphasised the importance of the upcoming qualifiers in South Korea, as they prepare to face Oman in Goyang and Jordan in Suwon. Enthusiastic fans are expected to provide a supportive atmosphere, which Son hopes to translate into successful performances on the field, lifting both his spirits and those of the community.

