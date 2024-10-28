Whitney Leavitt Celebrates Arrival of Third Child Amid Media Spotlight

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' actor Whitney Leavitt has announced the arrival of her third child, a son named Billy Gene Leavitt, with husband Connor Leavitt, as reported by E! Online. Their representative expressed the couple's joy over completing their family, noting their new addition's arrival on October 24.

During the series' first season, Whitney revealed her pregnancy in a unique way—by placing her positive test on a cake. This quirky announcement drew criticism for its perceived unsanitary nature, to which the 31-year-old responded with humor, acknowledging the 'Ew' factor but reassuring that the cake was enjoyable.

The newborn joins siblings Sedona and Liam. Whitney hinted that they are content with three children, telling host Keltie Knight they plan no more, jesting that her 'tubes are tied.' Whitney also reflected on the surprising fame the show has brought. While the couple experienced difficult times, Whitney confirmed they are now 'in a great place.'

(With inputs from agencies.)