Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-elected as SGPC President Amid Electoral Showdown
Harjinder Singh Dhami has been re-elected as the president of the SGPC for a fourth consecutive term, defeating rival Bibi Jagir Kaur. Despite political pressures, Dhami vows to serve the Sikh community and prioritize religious, health, and educational activities. The election underscores unity within the Shiromani Akali Dal.
In a significant electoral outcome, Harjinder Singh Dhami has secured a fourth consecutive term as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), overcoming fierce competition from former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. Dhami, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), clinched 107 votes against Kaur's 33 in a tight contest held at the SGPC headquarters.
The general house meeting, conducted with the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib, was marked by high-profile presence, including Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh. Dhami's re-election highlights his commitment to the Sikh community, as he outlined plans focusing on religious preaching, health, education, and welfare. He emphasized the importance of unity and adherence to Sikh principles.
Dhami alleged external political pressure in the election but stressed the support of SGPC members and the SAD's leadership in standing firm against what he called 'anti-Panthic forces.' With a renewed mandate, he aims to involve the broader Sikh community in religious propagation and uphold Panthic values.
