Fragile Future: Global Biodiversity at a Crossroad
Global biodiversity efforts show slight progress with many species still declining. A UN report highlights the need to accelerate protection of key areas by 2030, while the IUCN reports 38% of world's trees at risk. Urban development and agricultural activities continue to pose significant threats to biodiversity.
- Country:
- Colombia
At a major United Nations biodiversity summit in Colombia, new reports highlight the minimal progress in global efforts to safeguard biodiversity. While some strides have been made, many species remain in serious decline, a situation that demands urgent attention and action.
The summit in Cali follows the 2022 Montreal accord, underscoring the necessity to protect 30% of the planet and degraded ecosystems by 2030. The UNEP report indicates that only 17.6% of land and inland waters and 8.4% of oceans are currently protected, calling for accelerated efforts.
The IUCN warns about the alarming extinction risks facing 38% of the world's trees, exacerbated by urban expansion and agricultural intensification. With trees forming a significant part of threatened species, the conservation challenges grow increasingly complex and urgent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India to Lead with New AI Centres in Healthcare, Agriculture, and Urban Development
ADB Approves $200M Loan for Sustainable Urban Development in Chongqing Gaoxin District
A ‘people’s COP’ to heal the planet: UN biodiversity summit opens in Colombia
Adapting to Climate Change: The Future of Urban Development in the Western Balkans
Karnataka Urban Development Minister Assures Cooperation in MUDA Case Amid ED Investigations