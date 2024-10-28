Left Menu

Fragile Future: Global Biodiversity at a Crossroad

Global biodiversity efforts show slight progress with many species still declining. A UN report highlights the need to accelerate protection of key areas by 2030, while the IUCN reports 38% of world's trees at risk. Urban development and agricultural activities continue to pose significant threats to biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cali | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

At a major United Nations biodiversity summit in Colombia, new reports highlight the minimal progress in global efforts to safeguard biodiversity. While some strides have been made, many species remain in serious decline, a situation that demands urgent attention and action.

The summit in Cali follows the 2022 Montreal accord, underscoring the necessity to protect 30% of the planet and degraded ecosystems by 2030. The UNEP report indicates that only 17.6% of land and inland waters and 8.4% of oceans are currently protected, calling for accelerated efforts.

The IUCN warns about the alarming extinction risks facing 38% of the world's trees, exacerbated by urban expansion and agricultural intensification. With trees forming a significant part of threatened species, the conservation challenges grow increasingly complex and urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

