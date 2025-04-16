Rajasthan Leads the Way with Green Urban Development Initiatives

The Rajasthan government is making strides in sustainable urban development, as highlighted by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra during the 'Green Innovations for a Thriving Rajasthan' program organized by the CII - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Minister Kharra emphasized the integration of ancestral architecture wisdom that aligns with nature, using locally sourced, climate-responsive materials to meet modern green building standards. Water conservation was underscored as a key element in these sustainability efforts.

Principal Secretary Vaibhav Galriya reiterated the state's commitment to this green building movement, which is supported through incentives to developers. The event also included discussions on unlocking Rajasthan's green potential and exploring innovative green building technologies.

