Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Diwali; Upcoming Film 'Love and War' Announced

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali with Neetu Kapoor. They are set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for a 2026 release. This collaboration marks the first for Ranbir and Bhansali since 2007's 'Saawariya.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's star couple, were recently seen celebrating Diwali at Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor's residence. The duo arrived in style, with Ranbir behind the wheel and Alia seated beside him, cradling their daughter, Raha. Alia dazzled in a yellow suit coupled with a pink dupatta, while Ranbir and little Raha sported matching beige kurtas.

In professional news, Ranbir and Alia are set to grace the big screen together in 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie, which also features Vicky Kaushal, is a noteworthy reunion for Ranbir and Bhansali, their first collaboration since 2007's 'Saawariya.' Alia has previously worked with the acclaimed director on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in 2022.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that 'Love and War' is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. This film, officially announced in January 2024, promises to be Bhansali's epic saga. The initial announcement indicated a Christmas 2025 release, accompanied by signatures from the film's lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Production is expected to commence soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

